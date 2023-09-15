Mike McCarthy was looking forward to seeing Aaron Rodgers: This is tough

Aaron Rodgers has ripped out the hearts of Cowboys fans in his 18 seasons, with an 8-2 record against America’s Team. That includes a 3-0 record on the road and a 2-0 postseason record.

Cowboys fans are relieved not to have to face the quarterback this week, but Mike McCarthy will miss seeing Rodgers.

“That’s only natural to want to play against a great player,” McCarthy said, via Nick Harris of the team website.

McCarthy was in his office watching the Jets-Bills on Monday night, scouting his team’s next opponent, when Rodgers tore his left Achilles. It happened on the fourth play of his Jets debut, ending Rodgers’ season.

“You were hoping it wasn’t serious,” McCarthy said. “It kinda reminded me of a play in 2018 against the Bears early in the game. He went in, and they told me on the headset he was done for the year. He had a fracture in his knee joint.”

In that season-opening game against the Bears five years ago, a hit by Khalil Mack injured Rodgers’ knee. It sent him into the training room on a cart. The Packers trailed 20-0 when Rodgers returned in the second half to deliver a stunning 24-23 win.

“He came out at halftime and threw three touchdowns and won the game and played the rest of the year,” McCarthy said. “That’s what I was hoping was going to happen. I feel terrible for him.”

McCarthy and Rodgers spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl. McCarthy said he reached out to Rodgers after the quarterback’s season-ending injury.

Rodgers and the Packers beat McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in Green Bay last season.

“It’s great to compete against people you care about,” McCarthy said. “Him and I have been through a lot together. I have a tremendous amount of love for him. This is tough. I know he was very excited about this chapter in his life, and I was looking forward to seeing him this weekend.”