Mike McCarthy: We’re forging ahead with Brett Maher

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday night that the team still believes in kicker Brett Maher despite his four missed extra points in their 31-14 win over the Buccaneers.

McCarthy sent the same message during his Tuesday press conference. He said that there are no thoughts to going with another kicker for Sunday’s road game against the 49ers.

“We’re going to forge ahead,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also said that Maher was in the team’s facility on Tuesday to work with special teams coach John Fassell. Maher made his final extra point attempt on Monday and didn’t have any issues on kickoffs, so the Cowboys will be hoping that those kicks are a sign that a week of practice can get him back on track for the Niners.