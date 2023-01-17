 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Mike McCarthy: We’re forging ahead with Brett Maher

  
Published January 17, 2023 12:51 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate where the Cowboys go from here, after kicker Brett Maher missed four point after attempts, and question how he’ll handle the pressure against the 49ers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday night that the team still believes in kicker Brett Maher despite his four missed extra points in their 31-14 win over the Buccaneers.

McCarthy sent the same message during his Tuesday press conference. He said that there are no thoughts to going with another kicker for Sunday’s road game against the 49ers.

“We’re going to forge ahead,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also said that Maher was in the team’s facility on Tuesday to work with special teams coach John Fassell. Maher made his final extra point attempt on Monday and didn’t have any issues on kickoffs, so the Cowboys will be hoping that those kicks are a sign that a week of practice can get him back on track for the Niners.