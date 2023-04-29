Mike McDaniel: Dolphins could still add a veteran running back

The Dolphins had only four draft picks in 2023. They used one on a running back, third-rounder Devon Achane.

So does that investment close the door on the possibility of adding a veteran?

It does not.

Here’s what coach Mike McDaniel said regarding potential interest in a veteran tailback on Saturday.

“Generally, nothing is off the table,” McDaniel said. “But we’re really happy with the offseason we’ve had, the players that we were able to keep on this roster, the new ones that we’ve added, that we added in the draft and that we’re going to in free agency. There will always be stuff that we’ll investigate because that’s our job. So yes.”

There had been some chatter suggesting that if/when the Vikings move on from Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins could try to get him. With the Vikings adding only DeWayne Bride on a seventh-round flyer, that might not be enough to get the Vikings to cut the cord on Cook.

Still, Cook isn’t the only veteran running back who is or could be available. If the Dolphins make a move, they’ll have to partially clear out a crowded house at the position that became a little more crowded with the arrival of Achane.