Mike McDaniel: Dolphins talked with Tyreek Hill before signing Eli Apple

  
Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill have a years-long feud, so before the Dolphins signed Apple last week, they checked with Hill to make sure there were going to be no issues in the locker room.

McDaniel told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media that Hill welcomed the Dolphins’ decision to add Apple to the roster and assured him that “it’s just social media trash talk.”

In fact, McDaniel said he thinks the trash talk between the two will lead to healthy competition on the practice field, and McDaniel is looking forward to watching Apple cover Hill one-on-one in drills.

“Both sides know there will be trash talked if you allow other side to win,” McDaniel said.

For all the rivalries that exist between NFL players, they’re rarely so serious that two players wouldn’t want to be teammates if they both can help the team win. If Apple can prove he’s a valuable addition to the Dolphins, Hill will welcome him aboard.