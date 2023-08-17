Mike McDaniel: I expect Tua Tagovailoa to play in preseason, but I’m a wild card

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game this summer and head coach Mike McDaniel isn’t ready to say if he’s going to play against the Texans this weekend.

McDaniel opened his Thursday press conference by saying that the team’s second joint practice with Houston would help him make “some decisions this afternoon regarding who, where and why” for this weekend’s game. McDaniel was then asked specifically about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether he’d feel comfortable with Tagovailoa going into the regular season without any preseason playing time.

“I would probably hesitate to say that,” McDaniel said. “I would expect to see him in the preseason. However, you know me. I’m a wild card. I do think game reps are valuable depending on where you’re at in your journey from preseason setting up the regular season. I would expect him to play.”

The Dolphins close out the preseason in Jacksonville and they open the regular season in Los Angeles against the Chargers.