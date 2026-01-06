Mike McDaniel not closing door on Tua Tagovailoa’s return, foresees 2026 QB competition

Tua Tagovailoa said Monday that a fresh start elsewhere would be “dope.” The Dolphins, though, have not decided on the quarterback’s future.

Mike McDaniel said he will meet with Tagovailoa at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The coach said he “would not close the door” on Tagovailoa’s return.

“First things first, I don’t think anybody understands what it would be like to be through the wringer like he has,” McDaniel said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “He’ll have to work to get back to the results that we’re used to seeing.”

The Dolphins benched Tagovailoa after a Week 15 loss, with rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers starting the final two games. Tagovailoa’s 1,660 passing yards were his fewest since 2021 and his 15 interceptions were a career high.

Ewers will be part of the competition for the job in 2026. It remains to be seen whether Tagovailoa will be, though it seems likely the Dolphins will part ways.

He is owed $54 million guaranteed in 2026. The Dolphins could release him with a post-June 1 designation at the start of the new league year to split his $99.2 million cap charge over two years.

“In 2026, I think there will be competition for our starting quarterback,” McDaniel said. “What that is and how it looks, that remains to be seen. It’s the most important position on the football field.”