Mike McDaniel updates Jaylen Waddle’s injury: He’s doing good

Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle left with an injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Falcons. With no media availability with coach Mike McDaniel or players until Friday night, Waddle’s status was unknown.

Following the 19-3 loss to the Falcons, McDaniel delivered good news on Waddle’s injury.

“He’s doing good,” McDaniel said, via Mike Masala of USA Today. “It was a midsection injury. Sometimes you have guys that end up coming up with an injury in the middle of camp after having a tremendous offseason. That’s kind of what Jaylen has had from OTAs, the onset, he’s come to work and done some really good things. You never want to see anyone ever get injured, but he’s banked enough quality reps that I’m really not worried about his participation within the offense. [We’re] fortunate that it’s not something that will be a long-term deal, but he’s steadily rehabbing and working with the trainers, which fires me up.”

Waddle, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, led the league with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022. He caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.