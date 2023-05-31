Mike McDaniel: We’ll make good use of cap space from cutting Byron Jones

The Dolphins parted ways with cornerback Byron Jones some time ago, but they haven’t realized the financial implications of that move yet.

That will change on Thursday. The Dolphins designated Jones as a post-June 1 cut in order to spread his remaining cap hit out over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, so they will be getting $13.6 million in cap space to work with when May comes to an end.

On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team didn’t have any moves in mind right now but that he believes the team will find ways to use the extra space to maximize their chances of success.

“We typically do everything we can to have the best team possible within the guidelines of the salary cap,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Not sure where, but I feel confident to say we will make good use of that salary cap room when it comes to the start of the regular season.”

The Dolphins haven’t been mentioned as a potential landing spot for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but having a big chunk of cap room available will make them possible bidders for any other veterans who might shake loose in the coming months.