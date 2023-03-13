Mike McGlinchey agrees to sign with Broncos

 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Published March 13, 2023 09:38 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react in real-time to reports of Javon Hargrave agreeing to sign with the 49ers and Mike McGlinchey planning to sign with the Broncos.

The Broncos are making another significant addition to their offensive line.

Arguably the top offensive tackle on the market, Mike McGlinchey has agreed to sign Denver on a four-year deal, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, McGlinchey’s deal is worth $87.5 million with over $50 million guaranteed.

McGlinchey was a 49ers first-round pick in 2018 and became an immediate starter for the club. San Francisco picked up his fifth-year option in the spring of 2021 but did not sign him to an extension.

McGlinchey was No. 11 on PFT’s top 100 free agents.

The Broncos also agreed to sign guard Ben Powers on Monday, giving the team a significant boost to its offensive line in its first year under head coach Sean Payton.