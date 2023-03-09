 Skip navigation
Mike McGlinchey expects to have a deal “pretty quick” in free agency

  
Published March 9, 2023 01:37 AM
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on track to officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait that long to settle on where he’ll be playing in 2023.

Teams can begin negotiating with players from other teams on Monday and the first hours of that period often feature plenty of reports about deals being struck. McGlinchey said on KNBR that he expects to land an agreement shortly after the window opens.

“We got a lot of intel coming off of the week at the Combine and all that stuff, what’s going on and what we can expect to happen,” McGlinchey said. “I think once Monday hits, I’ll probably have a pretty quick deal and a pretty quick decision to make and, hopefully, be signed by the first day of free agency.”

49ers General Manager John Lynch indicated recently that he doesn’t expect McGlinchey back and the tackle said he got the same message during his end of season conversation with the team. McGlinchey said “it’s definitely a tough deal” to leave a place he’s fond of playing, but all signs point to that happening early next week.