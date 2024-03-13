Mike Pennel will re-sign with Chiefs

Chris Jones isn’t the only defensive lineman who is re-signing with the Chiefs this offseason.

During a press conference to discuss his new deal with the team, linebacker Drue Tranquill said that Mike Pennel has also agreed to a new contract in Kansas City. Multiple reporters have since confirmed that Pennel is signing a one-year deal with the Super Bowl champs.

Pennel was a member of the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020 before spending time with the Falcons and Bears in 2021 and 2022. He returned to the Chiefs practice squad in October and played in three regular season games as well as all four of the Chiefs’ playoff games. He started three of those games, including the Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

Pennel had six tackles in that win and 12 total tackles in the postseason. He has 206 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during a career that has also featured stops with the Packers and Jets.

The Chiefs will hope to see Pennel add to those totals as his second tour of duty with the team continues in 2024.