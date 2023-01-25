 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mike Pettine, Brian Flores to interview for Vikings defensive coordinator

  
Published January 25, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss the Vikings firing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and how Minnesota will adjust its defensive scheme next season.

The Vikings will interview a couple of defensive coordinator candidates over the next two days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports on Wednesday that they are interviewing their assistant head coach Mike Pettine for the opening. Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores is set to interview with the team on Thursday.

Pettine joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota last February. He spent the 2021 season working in Chicago and was the Packers defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020.

Pettine also went 10-22 over two seasons as the Browns head coach.

Flores has interviewed for the Cardinals head coaching vacancy as well as the defensive coordinator posts in Atlanta and Cleveland.

The Vikings have also interviewed Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.