 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: Exciting to see what might transpire with 32nd overall pick

  
Published April 24, 2023 08:08 AM
nbc_pft_allenrobinsonsteelers_230419
April 19, 2023 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re stunned the Rams will pay $10.25 million of Allen Robinson’s 2023 salary, while the Steelers will only pay $5 million, in the reported WR trade.

The Steelers did not finish at the bottom of the standings in 2022, but they did wind up with the first pick in the second round.

Sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears ahead of last year’s trade deadline netted the team the 32nd overall pick — there are 31 first-round picks due to the Dolphins being stripped of their first-round choice as a tampering penalty — in this year’s draft, but head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t sound like he’s set on using it to add a player to the roster on Friday night. Tomlin said at a Monday press conference that he is looking forward to getting calls about trading the pick.

“I think that’s what’s exciting about , you mentioned 32, being in that position, we’re acknowledging that we’re not quarterback shopping and that position might be one that attracts quarterback shoppers,” Tomlin said, via SteelersDepot.com. “And so it’s exciting to see what might transpire with some of those phone calls and the value that we might be able to get. It is a unique position for us to be in and we are very excited about it.”

The Steelers may have a player they love available to kick off the second round, so a trade isn’t a sure thing but the interval between rounds means that the Steelers will certainly have multiple paths available to them later this week.