Mike Tomlin: We’ll make left tackle decision at the appropriate time

Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones made his first NFL start in Week Five, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be back in the starting lineup against the Rams this week.

Jones moved up to the left tackle spot with Dan Moore out of action due to a knee injury. Moore was able to practice on Monday upon the Steelers’ return from their bye and the team’s depth chart still lists him as the starter, but Tomlin wasn’t willing to say that Moore will return to the first team if he remains healthy this week.

“That’s a big if,” Tomlin said at his press conference. “We’ve got some work ahead of us. He’ll be given an opportunity to show his progress over the course of the week and we’ll make that decision at the appropriate time. It doesn’t behoove us to make hypothetical statements at the early portions of the week. He looked pretty good yesterday. We’ll see where the week leads us.”

The Steelers’ offensive struggles led to Tomlin talking about making changes a few weeks ago, but the team has not made any big ones. Swapping Jones in for Moore would be a move in that direction.