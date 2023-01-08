 Skip navigation
Mike Vrabel laments Titans' fall from 7-3 to 7-10

  
Published January 8, 2023 12:26 AM
Through 10 games this season, Titans were 7-3 and appeared poised to cruise to the NFC South title. After Saturday night’s loss to the Jaguars, the Titans finished their season 7-10 and out of the playoffs.

What went wrong?

“We just got on a shitty streak and we couldn’t get off it,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Couldn’t make plays when we needed to, couldn’t be consistent enough when we needed to.”

Vrabel noted that the Titans had plenty of injuries to key players over the course of that “shitty streak.”

“We were out there battling with guys who didn’t even start the season with us,” Vrabel said.

One of those guys was Josh Dobbs, who started at quarterback just two weeks after being claimed off the Lions’ practice squad. Dobbs lost a fumble that the Jaguars recovered and returned for the game-winning touchdown, but Vrabel was adamant that no one player is to blame for the loss, and said Dobbs did some good things as well.

The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC a year ago and started this season looking good as well, but it fell apart quickly, and they now have a rebuild on their hands.