Mike Vrabel on Kevin Byard: These things aren’t easy, but hopefully it works out for everybody

The Titans traded longtime safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles on Sunday, ending the veteran defender’s tenure with the franchise that began in 2016.

“Just want to thank Kevin, his family,” head coach Mike Vrabel said to start his Tuesday press conference, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I think the personal relationship I have with Kevin goes well beyond football. We know that there’s a business side to this and sometimes you have to make tough decisions. This certainly was one of them. [G.M.] Ran [Carthon] and I are trying to continue to grow the team and continue to do what we think is going to be best now and in the long run to add to our roster, to strengthen our roster. And this was an opportunity to do that.

“Again, just can’t thank Kevin enough for the personal relationship and what he’s meant to this organization on the field, off the field. These things are never easy but hopefully, if you handle them with class and integrity and respect and honesty, hopefully it works out for everybody.”

Byard, 30, had recorded 47 total tackles with a fumble recovery so far this season. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2021.

With Tennessee trading Byard, Vrabel was also asked if the club is “open for business” when it comes to veterans on the squad.

Vrabel made it seem like the Titans would be willing partners for the right opportunity.

“Ran and I will always look for opportunities to strengthen the roster, and the growth of it, and the ability to add pieces or draft capital or whatever,” Vrabel said. “We’ll always listen to anything that someone might have to say.

“I don’t know that anything is imminent. A lot of people talk at this time of year, before the draft and before the trade deadline.”

The 2-4 Titans will take on the Falcons at home in Week 8.