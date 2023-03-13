 Skip navigation
Mike White set to sign with Dolphins

  
Published March 13, 2023 10:04 AM
nbc_pft_ramseytrade_230313
March 13, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Dolphins’ move to nab Jalen Ramsey from the Rams for TE Hunter Long and a third-round pick.

The Dolphins have said they will not be looking at other starting quarterback options this offseason, but they are bringing in a new backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to a contract with former Jets quarterback Mike White. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $16 million.

White said earlier this month that he would love to return to the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh expressed interest in a reunion as well, but the Jets were waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make his call while White agreed to make the move to their AFC East rivals.

White started four games for the Jets last season and Tagovailoa’s injury history suggests he’ll have a good chance of adding to that total in 2022. Teddy Bridgewater was the No. 2 quarterback in Miami last season, but the White move signals that he will be moving on.