Mike Williams estimated as non-participant Tuesday

Chargers coach Brandon Staley called receiver Mike Williams “day to day,” but Tuesday was not the day.

The team’s estimated practice report lists Williams as a non-participant.

Williams injured his back during Sunday’s game.

An MRI revealed a contusion and indications from the team are that Williams should play Saturday against the Jaguars.

Williams missed four games during the regular season but still led the Chargers with 895 receiving yards.

Williams was the only player not listed as a full participant in the walkthrough practice.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (groin), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), fullback Zander Horvath (ankle), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (biceps) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) were the other players on the practice report as full participants.