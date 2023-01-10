 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Williams estimated as non-participant Tuesday

  
Published January 10, 2023 04:34 PM
nbc_dungywildcardpreview_230110
January 10, 2023 04:31 PM
Tony Dungy breaks down NBA's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Jaguars and Chargers and identifies which players he is looking forward to watching.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley called receiver Mike Williams “day to day,” but Tuesday was not the day.

The team’s estimated practice report lists Williams as a non-participant.

Williams injured his back during Sunday’s game.

An MRI revealed a contusion and indications from the team are that Williams should play Saturday against the Jaguars.

Williams missed four games during the regular season but still led the Chargers with 895 receiving yards.

Williams was the only player not listed as a full participant in the walkthrough practice.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (groin), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), fullback Zander Horvath (ankle), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (biceps) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) were the other players on the practice report as full participants.