Mike Williams getting treatment on back injury, considered day-to-day

The Chargers are hoping wide receiver Mike Williams’ back injury can heal well enough that he’ll practice at some point this week ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the Jaguars.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said today that Williams is getting treatment on his back and is considered day-to-day. Staley said Williams may practice this week.

An MRI showed a contusion on Williams’ back, the Chargers have revealed. The indications from the team have been that Williams should play on Saturday.

Williams missed four games during the regular season but still led the Chargers with 895 receiving yards. Staley has been criticized for having Williams on the field in a meaningless game on Sunday, but it appears that Williams has dodged a bullet and escaped a serious injury.