Mike Williams questionable to return with back injury, Chargers-Broncos tied 17-17 at halftime

  
Published January 8, 2023 01:06 PM
January 5, 2023 12:41 PM
With the Chargers' motivation to win hinging on the Ravens game, both Chris Simms and Mike Florio see an opportunity for the Broncos to end the first year with Russell Wilson on a positive note.

The Chargers were locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed before Sunday’s kickoff, but head coach Brandon Staley still elected to play the team’s starters for the entire first half.

That choice may have cost them.

While Los Angeles is tied 17-17 with Denver at halftime, Chargers receiver Mike Williams is questionable to return to the game with a back injury.

Williams walked off the field with trainers under his own power after he caught a 6-yard pass with 2:43 left in the second quarter. Per Eric Smith of the team’s website, Williams was carted to the locker room after he was examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Williams had four catches for 32 yards before exiting the contest.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray also appeared to get injured during the first half but Los Angeles never announced an injury or game status.

Quarterback Justin Herbert finished the first half 18-of-25 for 163 yards with two touchdowns. Especially considering Williams’ status, it might behoove the Chargers to pull him to begin the second half.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looked overmatched for nearly all of the first half. But he uncorked a nice deep ball to receiver Jerry Jeudy with 19 seconds left in the second quarter, which went 57 yards down to the L.A. 3-yard line. On the next play, Wilson hit tight end Eric Tomlinson in the end zone for a touchdown to tie the score.

Wilson ended the half 5-of-12 for 88 yards with a TD.

Broncos cornerback K’Waun Williams has been ruled out with a concussion.

Denver is slated to have the ball to begin the third quarter.