Mike Williams remains out of Chargers Thursday practice

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said on Monday that he was expecting Mike Williams to practice this week, despite suffering a back contusion during last week’s loss to the Broncos.

But as of Thursday — Los Angeles’ last practice of the week with the game against Jacksonville coming on Saturday — Williams has still not been on the field.

According to multiple reporters on the Chargers beat, Williams was absent from the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media.

Williams was officially listed as a non-participant for each of the first two days of practice, so it’s not as if he’s been hitting the field after reporters leave.

But Staley mentioned earlier in the week that it was possible for Williams to play even if he doesn’t practice.

Williams suffered the injury during the first half of the game. But Staley still elected to leave in key players like Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen in the game through the fourth quarter, despite the Chargers already being locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed.

We’ll see what Williams’ game status is when the Chargers issue their final injury report later on Thursday.