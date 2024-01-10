Mike Williams says he’s “slightly ahead” of schedule in ACL rehab

Chargers receiver Mike Williams had his 2023 season cut well short when he tore his ACL in Week 3.

Williams was having a terrific game at the time of the injury, catching seven passes for 121 yards with a touchdown.

As Los Angeles continues to search for a new General Manager and head coach, Williams said this week that he’s “slightly ahead” of schedule in his rehab.

“It’s just timelines and stuff we were trying to meet and I’m hitting those timelines ahead of schedule,” Williams said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “So, everything is looking good.”

Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft, caught 19 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown in three games this year. He also missed a few games due to injury in 2022, catching 63 passes for 895 yards with four TDs in 13 contests.

He said this week that it was hard for him to be sidelined for so long.

“Just watching every game and wanting to be out there to help the guys get a W,” Williams said. ”That was the main thing, just me being the player that I am, I want to be out there to help the guys win and I wasn’t able to do that.

“So yeah, my main focus is just to get back 100 percent.”

Williams is under contract with Los Angeles through next season, so he’s in line to see who the next G.M. and coach will be. But he feels like he can contribute in 2024 no matter who comes in.

“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Williams said. “I know I’m going to come back stronger, faster, and better after this injury, so I just got to focus on what I can focus on and that’s me getting back better.

“I feel like the next people that come in here will do a good job also, so excited to see who it’s going to be.”