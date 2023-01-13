Mike Williams suffered back fracture, likely out for at least two weeks

The Chargers downgraded Mike Williams to out with his back injury on Friday. Now there’s more information on why they did it.

According to multiple reports, while the initial X-Ray and MRI on Williams’ back were negative, Williams was re-scanned on Friday because his injury did not progress as expected. That revealed a small fracture in his back that will take at least two-to-three weeks to heal.

That means that Williams is likely out for the postseason, unless the Chargers make it to the Super Bowl.

Aside from fellow top target Keenan Allen, Los Angeles has DeAndre Carter, Joshua Palmer, and Michael Bandy available at receiver. The team did not elevate one of its four practice squad receivers for Saturday night’s game against Jacksonville.

Williams missed four games this season with an ankle injury. He caught 63 passes for 895 yards with four touchdowns.