 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Williams suffered back fracture, likely out for at least two weeks

  
Published January 13, 2023 07:49 AM
nbc_pft_boltsjagsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King agree that there are several reasons why the Chargers are being questioned ahead of their matchup against the Jaguars, and it goes beyond Los Angeles' 38-10 loss to Jacksonville in Week 3.

The Chargers downgraded Mike Williams to out with his back injury on Friday. Now there’s more information on why they did it.

According to multiple reports, while the initial X-Ray and MRI on Williams’ back were negative, Williams was re-scanned on Friday because his injury did not progress as expected. That revealed a small fracture in his back that will take at least two-to-three weeks to heal.

That means that Williams is likely out for the postseason, unless the Chargers make it to the Super Bowl.

Aside from fellow top target Keenan Allen, Los Angeles has DeAndre Carter, Joshua Palmer, and Michael Bandy available at receiver. The team did not elevate one of its four practice squad receivers for Saturday night’s game against Jacksonville.

Williams missed four games this season with an ankle injury. He caught 63 passes for 895 yards with four touchdowns.