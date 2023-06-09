 Skip navigation
Miles Sanders disappointed in lack of chances in Super Bowl, ready for more in Carolina

  
Published June 9, 2023 05:32 PM
Miles Sanders played 57 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps last season and set career highs with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. But in the postseason, it was Kenneth Gainwell who got more of the running back snaps.

Sanders played 76 offensive snaps in three games, while Gainwell saw 95.

In the Super Bowl, Sanders had 26 snaps and seven carries for 16 yards. (He did fumble out of bounds on the opening play from scrimmage, which could have played into his playing time.)

Sanders admits it was disappointing to stand and watch as the Eagles lost to the Chiefs.

“Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question,” Sanders said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy ? I don’t want to make headlines, [but] if it does, I don’t care.”

Sanders signed with the Panthers in free agency, but he said the frustration of not playing more in the Super Bowl wasn’t the reason he left Philadelphia.

“I can get into that another day, maybe,” Sanders said. “Maybe you should ask them why I’m moving here.”

In Carolina, Sanders is expected to become the every-down back. It’s a role Christian McCaffrey had in his time with the Panthers, who traded him to the 49ers last season.

Sanders, who is reunited with running backs coach Duce Staley in Carolina, wasn’t used much in the passing game in Philadelphia the past three seasons. But he caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

“This is going to give me more opportunities to help my team win, and that’s all I’m about,” Sanders said. “I’m a team guy and I want to do whatever I can to help our team win. Making it to the Super Bowl is pretty addicting and if I knew the formula I would do it every year.”