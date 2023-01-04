 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Minkah Fitzpatrick out of practice for Steelers; William Jackson III designated for return

  
Published January 4, 2023 11:01 AM
nbc_snf_najeepickettinterview_230101
January 1, 2023 11:28 PM
Steelers stars Najee Harris and Kenny Pickett join Melissa Stark after Pittsburgh's Sunday Night Football win to talk about how the team turned its season around and the rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finished out last Sunday’s win over the Ravens despite hurting his ankle, but he wasn’t back on the field Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick was one of eight players to miss the team’s first on-field work ahead of their Week 18 game against the Browns. Fitzpatrick had nine tackles and an interception on Baltimore’s final offensive play of the game.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring), running back Najee Harris (rest), cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), linebacker Myles Jack (groin), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (shoulder), and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) were also out of practice. Cornerback James Pierre (concussion) was a full participant.

The Steelers also had cornerback Williams Jackson III back on the practice field for the first time since acquiring him in a trade with the Commanders before the trade deadline. Jackson has been on injured reserve with a back injury and could be activated in time for Sunday’s game or ahead of a postseason game if the Steelers wind up qualifying.