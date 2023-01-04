Minkah Fitzpatrick out of practice for Steelers; William Jackson III designated for return

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finished out last Sunday’s win over the Ravens despite hurting his ankle, but he wasn’t back on the field Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick was one of eight players to miss the team’s first on-field work ahead of their Week 18 game against the Browns. Fitzpatrick had nine tackles and an interception on Baltimore’s final offensive play of the game.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring), running back Najee Harris (rest), cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), linebacker Myles Jack (groin), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (shoulder), and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) were also out of practice. Cornerback James Pierre (concussion) was a full participant.

The Steelers also had cornerback Williams Jackson III back on the practice field for the first time since acquiring him in a trade with the Commanders before the trade deadline. Jackson has been on injured reserve with a back injury and could be activated in time for Sunday’s game or ahead of a postseason game if the Steelers wind up qualifying.