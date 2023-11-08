Minkah Fitzpatrick remains out of Steelers practice

One of the Steelers’ best defensive players remains sidelined as the team begins to prepare for the Packers.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice on Wednesday with his hamstring injury. Fitzpatrick missed last week’s game, though there’s a chance he could be back for Week 10.

“Minkah is improving,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference. “We’ll see what the week holds for him and see if there’s a potential for availability at the latter part of the week.”

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) also did not practice.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee) and defensive lineman Cam Heyward (groin) were both limited.