Mo Alie-Cox clears concussion protocol, is expected to play vs. Jaguars

  
Published October 14, 2023 02:23 PM

The Colts will have one of their offensive pieces when they take on Jacksonville this weekend.

Indianapolis announced tight end Mo Alie-Cox has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in Week 6.

Alie-Cox suffered the concussion during last week’s game. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. The Colts initially listed Alie-Cox as questionable.

In five games with three starts this year, Alie-Cox has caught three passes for 67 yards with a touchdown.