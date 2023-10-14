Mo Alie-Cox clears concussion protocol, is expected to play vs. Jaguars

The Colts will have one of their offensive pieces when they take on Jacksonville this weekend.

Indianapolis announced tight end Mo Alie-Cox has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in Week 6.

Alie-Cox suffered the concussion during last week’s game. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. The Colts initially listed Alie-Cox as questionable.

In five games with three starts this year, Alie-Cox has caught three passes for 67 yards with a touchdown.