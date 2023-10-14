Mo Alie-Cox clears concussion protocol, is expected to play vs. Jaguars
Published October 14, 2023 02:23 PM
The Colts will have one of their offensive pieces when they take on Jacksonville this weekend.
Indianapolis announced tight end Mo Alie-Cox has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in Week 6.
Alie-Cox suffered the concussion during last week’s game. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. The Colts initially listed Alie-Cox as questionable.
In five games with three starts this year, Alie-Cox has caught three passes for 67 yards with a touchdown.