Monday Night Football: Cowboys dominate first half, lead 18-0 with three missed PATs

The Cowboys entered Monday Night Football as the better team. They were the better team in the first half.

Dallas leads the Buccaneers 18-0 at halftime.

The only thing that went wrong for the Cowboys was kicker Brett Maher’s three missed extra points, the same number he missed in the entire regular season. The first two were wide right. The third was wide left.

Maher also missed his only PAT in Week 18 wide left, so he has missed four in a row.

His three missed PATs tie the single-game record for most missed extra points.

The Cowboys outgained Tampa Bay 246 yards to 120 with Dak Prescott outplaying Tom Brady.

Brady, who is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys, has completed 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with an interception. Jayron Kearse picked him in the end zone, the first red zone interception of Brady’s three years in Tampa.

Prescott went 15-of-20 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-down bootleg.

Dalton Schultz has four catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Pollard has eight carries for 39 yards.

Cowboys left tackle Jason Peters is questionable to return with a hip injury.