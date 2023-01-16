 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Cowboys dominate first half, lead 18-0 with three missed PATs

  
Published January 16, 2023 04:40 PM
nbc_hhmb_cowboysbucspreview_230116
January 16, 2023 02:06 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reveal their favorite BetMGM plays ahead of Monday night's Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card clash.

The Cowboys entered Monday Night Football as the better team. They were the better team in the first half.

Dallas leads the Buccaneers 18-0 at halftime.

The only thing that went wrong for the Cowboys was kicker Brett Maher’s three missed extra points, the same number he missed in the entire regular season. The first two were wide right. The third was wide left.

Maher also missed his only PAT in Week 18 wide left, so he has missed four in a row.

His three missed PATs tie the single-game record for most missed extra points.

The Cowboys outgained Tampa Bay 246 yards to 120 with Dak Prescott outplaying Tom Brady.

Brady, who is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys, has completed 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with an interception. Jayron Kearse picked him in the end zone, the first red zone interception of Brady’s three years in Tampa.

Prescott went 15-of-20 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-down bootleg.

Dalton Schultz has four catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Pollard has eight carries for 39 yards.

Cowboys left tackle Jason Peters is questionable to return with a hip injury.