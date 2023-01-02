 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Jordan Poyer is active; Sam Hubbard is inactive

  
Published January 2, 2023 02:12 PM
Bill safety Jordan Poyer will play tonight in Monday Night Football. Poyer, who told ESPN earlier in the day that he planned to play, is active.

For the second consecutive week, Poyer was on the practice report with a knee injury. He has a torn lateral meniscus he is playing through.

He returned to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two practices of the week.

Poyer missed time earlier this season with an elbow injury.

The Bills’ inactives are tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive guard Ike Boettger, offensive lineman Justin Murray, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, linebacker Baylon Spector, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Dean Marlowe.

Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard will not play. He is inactive as he works his way back from a calf injury that also kept him out of last week’s game.

Hubbard has 6.5 sacks in 14 games.

The Bengals’ inactives are quarterback Jake Browning, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, offensive lineman Jackson Carman and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.