Monday Night Football: Ryan Jensen, Donovan Smith, Carlton Davis are active for Bucs

  
Published January 16, 2023 01:59 PM
nbc_pft_cowboysbuccaneer_230113
January 13, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio can't quite understand why the Cowboys are favored on the road against the Buccaneers, and Peter King shares why Tony Pollard needs to "be right" in order for Dallas to move on.

The Buccaneers will have their best offensive line combination of the season tonight.

Center Ryan Jensen, a 2021 Pro Bowler, is active after missing the entire regular season. He injured a knee on the second day of training camp. Center/guard Robert Hainsey (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (foot) also are active.

Left guard Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) is inactive, and rookie Luke Goedeke could get the start.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Logan Ryan (knee),and defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) all are active. They entered the game questionable.

The Bucs’ inactives are quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee), receiver Breshad Perriman and safety Keanu Neal (hip).

The Cowboys’ inactives ate linebacker Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, receiver Jalen Tolbert, cornerback Nahshon Wright, cornerback Trayvon Mullen (illness), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

The Cowboys promoted Xavier Rhodes to the active roster from the practice squad and have him active at corner over Wright.

The Cowboys are expected to start veteran Jason Peters at left tackle, with Tyler Smith at left guard, per Babe Laufenberg of Cowboys Radio Network. Tyler Biadasz returns at center and Zack Martin and Tyron Smith remain on the right side.

Left guard/center Connor McGovern will play in the team’s Jumbo package.