 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monti Ossenfort: Ego will not be tolerated in this organization

  
Published January 17, 2023 10:52 AM
nbc_pft_cardinalsossenfort_230117
January 17, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Cardinals’ decision to bring in Monti Ossenfort as G.M., particularly as it relates to his fit in Arizona given his history with the Patriots.

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort held his first press conference since getting the job on Tuesday and he discussed the kind of players he wants to see join the team in the future.

Team owner Michael Bidwill said that he and Ossenfort agreed that the Cardinals “need more accountability” than they’ve had in past seasons. Ossenfort expanded on that during his time at the podium.

“We’re not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. [We want] people that are willing to put the team first every step of the way.”

No one mentioned any specific players, but it’s hard not to hear those comments and not think about last offseason’s issue regarding a provision in quarterback Kyler Murray’s contract regarding how much film he watches. That clause was eventually removed from the deal and Murray’s ACL rehab is the more pressing issue at present, but it will be interesting to see how Ossenfort’s outlook guides the team’s offseason moves.