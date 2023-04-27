 Skip navigation
Monti Ossenfort: If a trade makes sense and it’s the right decision, then we’ll do it

  
Published April 27, 2023 11:33 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out the Cardinals’ options for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and discuss how flying out to support Kyler Murray at a critical time for draft prep could affect things.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the betting favorite to be the No. 3 overall pick. The reason?

The Cardinals, who hold that pick, are expected to trade it to get more picks.

“I think if the trade makes sense and it’s the right decision for our team at the time, then we’ll do it,” Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said at his pre-draft news conference, via Darren Urban of the team website. “If the right move is to sit and pick a player who’ve we’ve done a lot of work on through the process, then we’ll be prepared to do that, so I wouldn’t say that it’s any more likely now as opposed to down the line.”

In drafts since 2016, 12 times teams in the top 10 have traded down. Most of the time, it was for a team trading up for a quarterback.

The Colts, at No. 4, and the Titans, at No. 11, are teams in need of a quarterback who could seek a trade up tonight.

The Cardinals likely will wait until they are on the clock to hear final offers from other teams. The Panthers are expected to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the top pick, but the Texans’ choice is unknown at this point.

John McClain of Gallery Sports has pointed to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as Houston’s expected selection.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen at one or two,” Ossenfort said. “I think that’s a little bit why when we go through our draft exercises those are the questions that we’re going to have to ask ourselves. So no, I don’t think anything that happens in front of us will dictate what we’re going to do at three.”