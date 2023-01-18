Monti Ossenfort: The first order of business is getting Kyler Murray healthy

One of the difficulties of Monti Ossenfort’s first season as the Cardinals’ General Manager is that the club likely won’t have quarterback Kyler Murray on the field for a significant portion of it.

After tearing his ACL against the Patriots in December, Murray will be on the mend indefinitely. In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Ossenfort said the Cardinals need to support Murray in getting healthy before anything else.

“We want to see him out on the field,” Ossenfort said. “Again, I’ll go back to that game two years ago at Nissan [Stadium, against the Titans]; I’ve seen what a healthy Kyler can do. I did a lot of work on Kyler coming out of Oklahoma. I know that he is extremely talented with both his legs and his arm and yeah that does represent a challenge for us.

“We’ll be ready for it but the first order of business is getting Kyler healthy and helping him in whatever manner that is possible.”

To that end, with a head coach vacancy, Ossenfort said it won’t be a priority to find the right person specifically for Murray.

“We’re looking for a head coach that can lead this entire organization. We’re looking for a head coach that can develop all the players with Kyler being a big part of that,” Ossenfort said. “We want the right coach. Whether that’s an offensive coach or a defensive coach, it frankly doesn’t matter. We want the best coach and we have a plan for what we are going to be as an organization; we’re going to develop our players and we’re going to put them in the best position to make us successful and ultimately win.”

Former Dolphins head coach and current Steelers assistant Brian Flores has emerged as a potential favorite to be the next Cardinals coach. But the club has also recently met with former Colts coach Frank Reich and also put out an interview request for Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.