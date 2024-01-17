More heavy snow is headed for Buffalo

Oh, the weather outside is frightful. Again.

Days after a major winter storm hit Buffalo in advance of a home playoff game, a major winter storm will hit Buffalo in advance of a home playoff game.

A lake effect snow warning has been put in place through Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET, with one to three feet expected and possible local accumulations of more than four feet. Winds also will gust up to 40 miles per hour, creating snow drifts and white outs.

The good news is that no snow is in the forecast for Sunday, with only morning snow expected on Saturday. The bad news is that, unless they plan to offer something more than $20 an hour and free cocoa and frankfurters for shovelers, fans who paid good money for tickets might have to deal with the aftermath of Mother Nature’s personal seat license when getting to and sitting in their seats.

Even though a domed stadium in Buffalo wouldn’t eliminate travel issues on game day, it would remove the need to remove snow from the venue.