More reports indicate Jeff Bezos is out as potential Commanders owner

  
Published April 12, 2023 03:25 PM
April 11, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Daniel Snyder settling a legal fight against DC over allegations of unrefunded season-ticket security deposits indicates the team likely will be sold soon.

One report led to more. And the end result is that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos won’t be trying to buy the Washington Commanders.

Following the item from Puck.news that Bezos hasn’t made a bid and doesn’t plan to do so, both FrontOfficeSports.com and ESPN.com followed with something far more definitive: Bezos is out.

That leaves Josh Harris and Steve Apostolopoulos as the two known finalists. Of the duo, the Harris bid is believed to be far more viable.

As to Bezos, he could eventually buy another team. With NFL franchise prices going up and up, other teams could be for sale. Other owners who aren’t currently believed to be thinking about selling could decide to cash out.

Really, if Bezos is going to plunk down a sizable chunk of his billions to buy an NFL team, why pay a record sum for the most distressed of NFL properties? The Commanders need a new stadium. Other damage from the Snyder regime will need to be undone, although plenty of it will immediately be erased the moment Snyder is officially out.

Still, if $6 billion buys the Commanders, maybe $7 billion or $8 billion can get the attention of an owner who isn’t currently looking for a way out. And Bezos could end up with a team that needs far less of an overhaul on the way in.