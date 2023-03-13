 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
More than half the league proposes one preseason reduction date from 90 to 53 players

  
Published March 13, 2023 02:46 PM
nbc_bfa_robinsonfatakeaways_230313
March 13, 2023 04:18 PM
Charles Robinson talks about his biggest takeaways from early reports on NFL free agency, from Javon Hargrave bolstering the 49ers’ defensive line to Jimmy Garoppolo moving on from San Francisco.

More than half the league has proposed one preseason cutdown date.

Twenty-five of 32 teams want the preseason reduction date to follow the final preseason games. The league currently has three preseason cutdown deadlines.

In 2022, teams’ rosters were reduced from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16 and from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23. The final cutdown to 53 players came Aug. 30.

The Saints, Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Bears, Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Vikings, Jets, Eagles, Seahawks, Bucs, Titans and Commanders are the teams for the proposal.

Only 24 votes are needed for a change to the playing rules, bylaws and resolution proposals.

A 90-player roster will allow teams to hold out even fewer key players in the final preseason game.