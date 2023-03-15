 Skip navigation
Morgan Fox agrees to re-sign with Chargers

  
March 15, 2023
Defensive lineman Morgan Fox is staying put.

Fox’s agent David Canter announced on Wednesday night that his client has agreed to a new contract with the Chargers. No terms of the deal were announced.

Fox joined the Chargers last season and appeared in every game for the AFC West team. He started 12 times and added another start in the team’s playoff loss to the Jaguars.

Fox had 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits in the regular season. He had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the loss to Jacksonville.

The Chargers have also added linebacker Eric Kendricks to their roster this week.