Myles Garrett: Toe injury frustrating, but don’t think it will be an issue this season

There was no Pro Bowl game this year, but Browns defensive end Myles Garrett still emerged from the festivities with a new injury.

Garrett dislocated his toe while racing Panthers defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course. The injury did not require him to have surgery, but Garrett said on Tuesday that it has been “nagging” him over the last couple of months.

He does not expect the problem to linger into the season.

“It’s just frustrating ,” Garrett said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “But by the time the season rolls around, I don’t think it will be an issue.”

If Garrett is 100 percent, he’ll likely have a good chance of being selected for a fifth Pro Bowl appearance. He said he is “retired” from participating in any events as a result of the injury, however.