Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Myles Garrett: Toe injury frustrating, but don't think it will be an issue this season

  
Published April 18, 2023 12:28 PM
April 11, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Browns must focus on in the draft, despite not having a first- or second-round pick, from weapons around Deshaun Watson to defense and more.

There was no Pro Bowl game this year, but Browns defensive end Myles Garrett still emerged from the festivities with a new injury.

Garrett dislocated his toe while racing Panthers defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course. The injury did not require him to have surgery, but Garrett said on Tuesday that it has been “nagging” him over the last couple of months.

He does not expect the problem to linger into the season.

“It’s just frustrating ,” Garrett said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “But by the time the season rolls around, I don’t think it will be an issue.”

If Garrett is 100 percent, he’ll likely have a good chance of being selected for a fifth Pro Bowl appearance. He said he is “retired” from participating in any events as a result of the injury, however.