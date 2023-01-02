 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett: We’d love to keep Steelers out of the playoffs

  
Published January 2, 2023 07:17 AM
nbc_pft_steelersravens_230102
January 2, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the ways in which the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers "never bottom out," as their playoff hopes are still alive entering Week 18.

The Browns’ win over the Commanders on Sunday contributed to the Commanders being eliminated from playoff contention and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wouldn’t mind playing spoiler again next Sunday.

Garrett and the Browns will be in Pittsburgh and the Steelers head into the final weekend of play with a chance to make it to the postseason. They need to beat the Browns and get help in other games, but Garrett said that the Browns are looking forward to doing what they can to make sure there’s no happy ending to Pittsburgh’s season.

“We’d love to do that ,” Garrett said, via WKYC. “We consider them our rivals. Divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. “Much respect to them for being in that position, but we live for times like this.”

The Browns beat the Steelers in Week Three and a win in Week 18 would be their first season sweep of their divisional rivals since the 1988 season. That wouldn’t make up for a disappointing overall season in Cleveland, but it wouldn’t hurt to put that streak to rest.