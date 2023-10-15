Nakobe Dean, Mecole Hardman active for Eagles-Jets matchup

The Eagles will have linebacker Nakobe Dean back in the lineup on Sunday.

Dean was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and he is part of the active roster for the Eagles’ road game against the Jets. Dean had seven tackles in Week One, but injured his foot in the win over the Patriots.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Darius Slay were ruled out on Friday. Safety Sydney Brown and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are inactive after being listed as questionable. Running back Rashaad Penny, quarterback Tanner McKee, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam are the other scratches.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman and edge rusher Carl Lawson are both active for the Jets after being inactive last week.

Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, and Brandin Echols were all ruled out for the Jets. Wide receiver Jason Brownlee, running back Israel Abanikanda, linebacker Zaire Barnes, and defensive end Micheal Clemons are also inactive.