Naquan Jones returns to Titans practice two weeks after knee scope

Titans defensive tackle Naquan Jones returned to the practice field Tuesday, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports. Jones missed two weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Jones participated in stretch and individual work in his return but did not participate in the team scrimmage as he works his way back.

He wore a band on his left knee.

Jones has served as a valuable rotation player the past two seasons, playing 24 games with 3.5 sacks and 45 career tackles, including six for loss. He arrived in Tennessee in 2021 as an undrafted rookie from Michigan State.

Jones missed time last season with a knee issue.