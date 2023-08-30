Nathan Rourke signs to Jaguars’ practice squad and so will Josh Pederson

The Jaguars kept only two quarterbacks on their 53-player roster, but they added one to their practice squad Wednesday.

Nathan Rourke, who spent training camp with the team, will serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard.

The former Canadian Football League star completed 23 of 35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in three preseason games.

The Jaguars also announced they signed offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, outside linebacker D.J. Coleman, offensive lineman Coy Cronk, defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon, cornerback Erick Hallett II, linebacker Dequan Jackson, tight end Derek Parish, offensive lineman Darryl Williams, wide receiver Seth Williams, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, running back Snoop Conner and wide receiver Jacob Harris.

The official list does not include the name of head coach Doug Pederson’s son, Josh. But the tight end, who was waived Tuesday, will return on the team’s practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.