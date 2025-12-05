Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson declares for 2026 NFL draft

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson will enter the 2026 NFL draft.

Johnson, who had one more year of NCAA eligibility available, announced today that he has decided to turn pro. Johnson didn’t specifically say he wouldn’t play in Nebraska’s bowl game, but it’s a safe bet that he won’t.

The Big Ten awarded Johnson its Running Back of the Year Award after a season in which he had 251 carries for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 46 catches for 370 yards and three more touchdowns.

Johnson projects as a mid-round pick in next year’s draft.