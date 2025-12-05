 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson declares for 2026 NFL draft

  
Published December 5, 2025 03:17 PM

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson will enter the 2026 NFL draft.

Johnson, who had one more year of NCAA eligibility available, announced today that he has decided to turn pro. Johnson didn’t specifically say he wouldn’t play in Nebraska’s bowl game, but it’s a safe bet that he won’t.

The Big Ten awarded Johnson its Running Back of the Year Award after a season in which he had 251 carries for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 46 catches for 370 yards and three more touchdowns.

Johnson projects as a mid-round pick in next year’s draft.