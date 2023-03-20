 Skip navigation
Nelson Agholor visited with Ravens

  
Published March 20, 2023 02:04 PM
March 20, 2023 08:32 AM
With Lamar Jackson set to interview himself on his YouTube channel, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if the Ravens would ever consider moving on from the QB.

The Ravens are looking at adding a veteran receiver.

Nelson Agholor took a free-agent visit with Baltimore, according to the transaction wire.

Agholor spent the last two seasons with the Patriots. He caught 31 passes for 362 yards with a pair of touchdowns for New England in 2022.

An Eagles first-round pick in 2015, Agholor’s best season came for the Raiders in 2020. That year, he caught 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards wight eight touchdowns.

In eight seasons, Agholor has caught 340 passes for 4,246 yards with 31 TDs.

While the Ravens’ quarterback situation is still unsettled with Lamar Jackson, whoever is behind center in 2023 for Baltimore could likely use another veteran target.