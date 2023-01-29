 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Neutral-site conference championship chatter continues

  
Published January 29, 2023 09:09 AM
nbc_bfa_sitegames_230123
January 23, 2023 05:06 PM
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss the future of neutral site conference games in the NFL and whether fans should expect more neutral site matchups moving forward.

If the Bills had beaten the Bengals last Sunday, tonight’s AFC Championship between Buffalo and Kansas City would be happening in Atlanta.

Leading today’s Sports Business Journal “Weekend Rap” grab bag of topics is the fact that talk regarding neutral-site conference championships continues. Three major papers published columns on the subject today, echoing many of the points that have been made in the time since the NFL decided to introduce the neutral-site possibility as a technique for balancing out potential inequities arising from the cancellation of the Week 17 Bengals-Bills game.

As we’ve written on multiple occasions, the league wants to do it . The question is whether at least 24 owners will go along with it.

Although the primary appeal comes from creating a college-style atmosphere with half of the crowd in one team’s colors and half in the other’s, the deciding factor would be money. As in a lot of it. Conference championships sold to cities, in the same way Super Bowls are.

Currently, the NFL just gives the games away to the teams in each conference with the better record. If/when the NFL starts shopping the game to a rotation of cities, the product will generate even more revenue.

It’s an easy way to generate more cash with limited additional expenses. That’s what makes it something for all owners to seriously consider -- even those who would lose the edge that comes from hosting a title game in the elements.

The best way to coax cold-weather cities to agree to it would be to put them in the mix for hosting the games. If it was good enough for a Super Bowl nearly a decade ago, it’s good enough for conference championship games -- especially since those places already will be hosting the conference championship games, if the local teams earn a spot.