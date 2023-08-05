 Skip navigation
New Personal Conduct Policy points out that cooperation is not a mitigating factor

  
Published August 5, 2023 01:53 PM

The NFL’s recent revisions to the Personal Conduct Policy, when considered in full, send one very clear message.

To the extent there were holes in the prior policy that helped the players, those holes have been filled.

One flaw comes from the conclusion by Judge Sue L. Robinson in the Deshaun Watson case that his cooperation with the NFL’s investigation constitutes a mitigating factor that reduces his punishment. The new policy makes it clear that cooperation does not lead to mitigation.

“Cooperation with any league investigation is required,” the new policy explains. “Cooperation alone is not a mitigating factor.”

It’s just another way the NFL has beefed up the policy to address the shortcomings highlighted by the decision in the Watson case. And it’s fair to wonder whether those changes came after someone, such as the Commissioner, expressed clear and vocal displeasure with the fact that the flaws existed in the first place.