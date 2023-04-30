 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New Steeler Keeanu Benton: Mike Tomlin told me he wants goons out there

  
Published April 30, 2023 03:09 AM
nbc_nfldraft_florio14thpick_23042
April 27, 2023 10:02 PM
The Steelers traded up with the Patriots for Broderick Jones at No. 14, one pick ahead of potential the Jones suitor New York Jets.

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton says he knows just what kind of player Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drafted him to be.

Benton said after the Steelers drafted him in the second round that Tomlin told him the Steelers want tough, physical players, and that Benton fits the bill.

“Just talking to Coach Tomlin, the main thing I had taken away from that was he wants goons out there , and he wants somebody who’s not afraid to get his nose dirty, and I feel like I am the best option for that guy,” Benton said, via Steelers.com.

Tomlin said that is what he told Benton, although he doesn’t know that he wants Benton calling himself a “goon” publicly.

“That’s an accurate description,” said Tomlin, “but I’ll give him some media training so he can keep some of our private conversations private.”

Benton was a four-year starter at Wisconsin who earned a reputation as a tough player to block in the Big Ten. The Steelers think he brings the kind of toughness they need.