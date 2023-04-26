 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New Titans stadium gets final approval

  
Published April 26, 2023 05:53 AM
nbc_pft_titansreport3rdoverall_230404
April 4, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how likely the Titans are to trade up for the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and who they could be eyeing to select.

Nashville is getting a new stadium, with plenty of public money. Which also means that Nashville is eventually getting a Super Bowl.

According to the Tennessean (via Sports Business Daily), a final agreement has been reached on a new $2.1 billion stadium for the Titans. The deal includes a record amount of public (free) money -- “at least” $1.26 billion.

In a vote of 26-12, Nashville City Council approved the deal. The vote came after an “impassioned five-hour public hearing.”

The city, the state, and the team will contribute to the constructions costs. The Titans will kick in $840 million, via NFL loans and Personal Seat License sales. Tennessee will add $500 million in bonds, and the Nashville Sports Authority will provide $760 million in revenue bonds.

At a time when taxpayers still don’t want to subsidize billionaires’ ballparks, these deals keep getting done because the teams and the politicians find a way to bypass the ballot box. If this proposal had been put out to the voters of Tennessee and/or Nashville, it never would have had a chance.

Now, Nashville will have a very good chance -- if not a strong likelihood -- to host a Super Bowl. That still wouldn’t have been enough, frankly, to persuade enough voters to give away $1.2 billion to the Titans.