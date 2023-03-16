 Skip navigation
New York newspapers deliver first (of likely many) Aaron Rodgers covers

  
Published March 16, 2023 05:38 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersjets_230316
March 16, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ comments about being 90% ready to retire before his darkness retreat, how he'd like to play for the Jets and why the Packers are “digging their heels in.”

Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets. The New York newspapers intend to cover big, interesting stories the same way they always do.

Both the New York Post and the New York Daily News have devoted full-page images to the news that Rodgers wants to play for one of the hometown (sort of) teams.

The Post went with a front-page Top Gun parody , giving the new (eventually) Jets quarterback the “Mr. Rodgers” call sign. The Daily News went the vaccination route, choosing the headline “A Real Shot in the Arm .”

(Sure, New York reporters will never ask Rodgers about taking a paycheck from a Big Pharma heir.)

Get ready for more of the same, as the dance between the Packers and Jets continues -- and eventually as Rodgers commences his career with the Jets. And if things go well, the covers will be great.

If things go poorly, the covers will be even better.