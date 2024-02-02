Next week, PFT Live goes to Las Vegas

We’re heading to Las Vegas.

Starting Monday, we’ll have 10 hours of PFT Live shows from our mobile set at Radio Row, along with more interviews that might not fit within the time we have. (All interviews will end up on the NFL on NBC YouTube page, and/or posted here at PFT.)

Like last year in Arizona, we’ll be live later in the day, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. Monday’s show will re-air at 7-9 a.m. ET the next morning, Tuesday’s will re-air on Wednesday morning, and so on.

And, yes, Simms will be working all five days.

We have bunch of great guests lined up, as we do every year for Super Bowl week. Tune in each day to see who shows up, with Wednesday to Friday being (as usual) the biggest days.

We’ll also have non-stop content, as we always do, here at PFT in the days preceding the Super Bowl. All five writers will be attending the game as well.

So join us next week. It’s going to be fun, until we get caught counting cards.